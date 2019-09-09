



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – “The Talk” returns Monday for its 10th season, featuring the debut of Marie Osmond as co-host next to Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood and Eve.

“This is the best show on TV because it’s real, it’s live, it’s topical, it’s heartfelt,” said Osmond to CBS2 on Monday. “This is so fun.”

Osmond, who rose to fame as the only female member of The Osmond Brothers music group and then as one half of the “Donnie & Marie” variety TV show in the 1970s, fills the chair opened when Sara Gilbert left the show earlier this year.

“I have all brothers, this is my dream job – I have some sisters!” said Osmond about the hosts of The Talk.

“What’s interesting is you get to know yourself better when you sit on this table as a panellist,” said co-host Inaba.

“When CBS asked me, I said you have to know who you are before you take something like this. We’re at the age now where we’re like, ‘This is who I am, like it or lump it,'” said Osmond. “When you see this show, you’re watched it in the past, these ladies are the real deal. This is real chemistry, real friendship.”

Season 10 will also feature “Viewer Appreciation Week” with a series called “Help Me, Hosts!” in which the women go out and join fans in their day-to-day job, ranging from waitressing to organizing recreations at a senior center.

“What we’re doing this season, which is really important and dear to all of our hearts, is we’re giving back to the fans,” said Inaba.

“You know what I love about it is that it’s a destination where you can go to,” said Osmond. “Time is precious if you’re going to tune in for an hour, make it fun, make it interesting, cause you to think.”

Guests planned for this week include Kobe Bryant, Paula Abdul, Dr. Phil McGraw and Sean Hayes. “The Talk” airs on CBS2 weekdays at 2 p.m.