NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a man wearing an Elmo costume was accused of grabbing a girl’s buttocks in Times Square.

The 54-year-old man from New Jersey was arrested Saturday and charged with forcible touching.

Police said he groped the 14-year-old after she refused to take a picture with him.

The man’s name has not been released.

