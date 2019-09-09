Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a man wearing an Elmo costume was accused of grabbing a girl’s buttocks in Times Square.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a man wearing an Elmo costume was accused of grabbing a girl’s buttocks in Times Square.
The 54-year-old man from New Jersey was arrested Saturday and charged with forcible touching.
MORE: Arrests Down, But Complaints About Pushy Costumed Characters In Times Square Persist
Police said he groped the 14-year-old after she refused to take a picture with him.
The man’s name has not been released.