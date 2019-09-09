Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An adorable moment between two toddlers in Washington Heights is going viral.
Video captures 2-year-old best friends Maxwell and Finnegan running to each other with arms wide open after spotting each other on the street.
Maxwell’s father, Michael, posted the video on Instagram.
He says the boys live a block away from each other and hang out all the time, calling them “partners in crime.”