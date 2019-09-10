NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a subway rider has been slashed in Manhattan over an argument about smoking.

Authorities tell CBS2 a man was smoking on a downtown A train when two men asked him to stop.

The smoker then allegedly slashed both of the passengers, one in the head and the other in the ankle.

Police say both injuries are non-life-threatening, but the violent attack caused quite a scene down in the subway station.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports commuters are still stunned by a trail of blood leading out of the Canal Street station.

Train service was briefly affected by the incident.

Normal express service between 59th Street-Columbus Circle and Canal Street has since resumed but the MTA says rider should expect delays.

Police took the alleged slasher into custody and charges are pending.