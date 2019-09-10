Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Today is World Suicide Prevention Day, shedding light on the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S.
It comes as NYPD officers are remembering friends and coworkers who have taken their own lives.
Blue Lives Matter NYC sponsored a candlelight vigil last night at City Hall.
Nine active duty officers have killed themselves this year, compared to four reported last year.
“We have to make sure that we break that stigma, that we make sure we tell those officers – and all our officers that are on the job and retired today – that there’s help. We’re here to listen. We’re here to support you,” Assemblyman Michael Reilly said during the vigil.
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.