



— Police have identified two suspects in a brazen Manhattan jewelry store robbery and are asking for the public’s help finding them.

The incident happened just after noon on Aug. 25 at Avianne & Co. Jewelers on West 47th Street in the Diamond District.

Surveillance video captured clear footage of the three suspects, and on Tuesday, the NYPD said they had identified two of the suspects as 39-year-old Jaysean Sutton and 27-year-old Pedro Davila.

Sutton is described as 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He’s bald and has brown eyes, and police say he’s known to frequent areas in Brooklyn.

Davila is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 270 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and police say he’s known to frequent areas in the Bronx.

Employees told police officers one of the suspects initially posed as a customer when he entered the store, but he later pulled out a gun and was joined by two accomplices. The three men forced at least three employees to the ground before telling another employee to open display cases and two safes where jewelry, including diamonds, were stored.

The suspects zip-tied and duct-taped the four employees, but one managed to get loose and call 911.

Anyone with information on Sutton or Davila’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.