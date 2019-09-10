NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Queens doctor has been sentenced to seven years in prison and two years probation following the overdose deaths of three patients.
Prosecutors said Dr. Lawrence Choy prescribed large amounts of opioids and other drugs in potentially lethal combinations to 14 patients, resulting in three deaths.
“Every day I wake up with pain. My whole family wakes up with pain,” said Harry Reis, whose 30-year-old son Michael was among those killed.
Two of the victims died within days of receiving high-dose prescriptions of oxycodone and Xanax.
Choy pleaded guilty in July to 34 felony counts, including two counts of second-degree murder and five counts of reckless endangerment.
Prosecutors said in 2012, Choy started prescribing staggering amounts of oxycodone and other drugs. The timing coincided with warrants filed against him for unpaid taxes.
Investigators searched his office in 2016, and he abruptly moved to Wisconsin in 2017.
Defense attorneys said he was taking care of his ailing mother.