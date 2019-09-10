(CBS New York)- Week 1’s 17-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills was not exactly how most Jets fans saw things going in their minds when they pictured this season.

Now 0-1 entering a matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football in Week 2, the biggest question surrounding the team is the offense. Specifically, what happened to it? Under new head coach Adam Gase, and with the addition of Le’Veon Bell, the unit is expected to take a step forward this season. But, in the loss to the Bills, it mustered just 223 total yards and 3.4 yards per play no showing much in the way of explosiveness.

However, while fans may have expected the matchup with the Bills to be a bit easier than it turned out to be, Inside The NFL analyst Steve Smith Sr. sees it differently, saying that the Bills defense has been too overlooked in the discussion of Week 1.

“A lot of people are discrediting the Buffalo Bills. The Buffalo Bills have a young, exciting and vibrant D-line. And people are shocked, and putting a lot of emphasis on the Jets. But I don’t believe it’s fair to discredit the Buffalo Bills,” said Smith Sr. “They’ve got some first-round draft picks on that D-Line. They got [Jerry] Hughes, they got [Ed] Oliver. He was very disruptive. They’ve got Star [Lotulelei]. They’ve got some guys that were disruptive. Having that expectation from the Jets for discrediting the Buffalo Bills I believe is a mistake.”

To that point, it’s possible that the Jets offense picks on a lot of defenses this season. After all, it has only been one week, so there is only one data point to be had on what these teams look like this year. Still, fans are unhappy with the offense and were expecting more from it in the opening game of the season, particularly in front of the home crowd.

With a Cleveland Browns team that lost its opener coming to town, fans are likely to see a pair of desperate teams taking the field on Monday night hoping to avoid the dreaded 0-2 hole. The Browns defense was significantly less stingy than the Bills in Week 1, allowing 339 yards and 6.5 per play to the Tennessee Titans last week. With Gase calling out everyone for the offensive performance in Week 1, fans will hope to see a better output against Cleveland.

You can catch Steve along with Brandon Marshall, Phil Simms and host James Brown on Inside The NFL tonight on Showtime at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.