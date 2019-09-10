



— Elegant lifestyles have long been associated with townhouse living on Manhattan’s East Side.

CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge recently got a look inside one of these notable homes for this week’s Living Large.

The graceful facade of 12 E. 63rd St. offers a mere hint of the opulence that waits inside.

“When you walk in it feels like you have intimate spaces within, and it sort of sets you up to go to the more formal rooms upstairs,” said Loy Carlos of Corcoran Group, who provided the tour of the seven-story, 13,000 square-foot home.

“When the owners bought this about eight or nine years ago, it was just a facade and all concrete. It was a seven-year renovation process,” Carlos added.

It’s estimated the renovation cost between $30 million and $40 million, and looking at both its sweeping scale, down to the smallest detail, you begin to see how this money was spent.

The main floor has a large entry gallery with french limestone floors, and an enormous kitchen. Then, it’s up.

“The second floor leads you to an entertainment lounge where you can have drinks and conversation,” Carlos said.

There’s plush seating and an over-sized screen. And here’s a fun fact: The fireplace is faux. It’s actually a screensaver.

“The third floor will be the formal space and this is where most of the entertaining really happens,” Carlos said.

Bookcases are 20 feet high and extend to a study with a dramatic balcony. A blonde wood formal dining room occupies the other side of the floor.

“There’s a little terrace off of the formal dining where people can just sit and relax,” Carlos said.

There are five guest suites on the upper floors, all spacious and meticulously designed.

“The owners have not lived here, but they have changed the wallpaper many times because they’re never sure it was good enough,” Carlos said.

The master occupies the entire top floor, prompting Duddridge to say, “If this entire suite was our whole Living Large segment today, I would still be impressed.”

The top floor has access to two levels of outdoor space. Then, an elevator ride to a private spa.

There’s also a stunning lower level, with a 20-foot resistance pool, bar, color therapy sauna and gym.

To live large at 12 E. 63rd St will cost you $67 million.

And to help qualify that price just a bit, the seller is including all of the furniture.