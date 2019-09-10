Comments
The clouds will break up this afternoon and give way to some sunshine. Expect temps to climb into the upper 70s.
Tonight will shape up nicely with clear to partly cloudy skies. It will remain on the mild side in the upper 60s.
Tomorrow will feature sunny to partly cloudy skies. And a late thunderstorm is possible, so be on the lookout for lightning, heavy rain, and even some strong winds. It will be warm and sticky, as well, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday we’ll see our rain chance peak at around 40%. It will remain warm, as well, with highs in the low 80s.