BEDMINSTER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The man accused of breaking into Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home is now charged also facing criminal mischief charges after allegedly damaging the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.
Prosecutors say Richard Joseph McEwan was arrested Tuesday. He’s accused of causing more than $20,000 of damage to the golf course by doing “donuts” on it.
Prosecutors say he first damaged the 11th hole last Tuesday, but drove off. On Sunday, he allegedly damaged the 13th hole the same way. Police got a partial plate number and description, and McEwan was arrested Tuesday.
McEwan was arrested in Rhode Island on Aug. 30, accused of breaking into Swift’s beachfront mansion.
McEwan reportedly wasn’t wearing shoes when he was discovered.
According to published reports, McEwan told local police he was always taught to take his shoes off when entering someone’s home.
He had been released on the Rhode Island charge on $5,000 bond.