



Tidal Tea

– Interested in exploring the freshest new spots in Harlem? From a bubble tea shop to a veggie-friendly comfort food restaurant, read on for a rundown of the newest places to open for business in this area of New York City.

1520 Amsterdam Ave.

PHOTO: BLAKE N./YELP

Tidal Tea is a spot to score bubble tea, smoothies and other beverages.

This tea shop serves iced milk tea and fruit tea with your choice of add-ins and toppings. Guests choose from flavors like passion fruit green tea, lychee tea, wintermelon milk tea and brown sugar latte, which can be customized with extras like boba, fruit jelly, pudding and more. Tidal Tea also offers smoothies in flavors like Oreo Coco, mango cream and red bean.

With a five-star Yelp rating out 25 reviews, Tidal Tea has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Edjanine S., who reviewed Tidal Tea on Aug. 17, wrote, “[The] staff are super friendly and accommodating. We had taro milk tea with bubbles, and my husband had the tidal milk tea. Both flavors are yummy. The bubbles were just perfect.”

Mason Y. noted, “Finally, a bubble tea place in the neighborhood!”

Tidal Tea is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

River Thai

1766 Amsterdam Ave.

PHOTO: TARA S./YELP

River Thai offers a full menu of Thai favorites for dine-in, takeout and delivery.

On the menu, you will find standbys like curry, pad thai, tom yum soup and drunken noodles, as well as chef specialties like pineapple duck curry and chicken sauteed in peanut sauce. River Thai also features weekday lunch specials.

The new restaurant is off to a promising start with four stars out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Gwin V., who reviewed River Thai on July 19, wrote, “The service was top-notch and the food was delicious. I also liked the clean, interesting decor.”

River Thai is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. on weekdays and for dinner from 4:30–10 p.m. on Monday–Thursday and 4:30–10:30 p.m. on Friday. It’s open from 11:30 a.m.–10:30 p.m. on Saturday and noon–10 p.m. on Sunday.

Fieldtrip

109 Malcolm X Blvd.

Fieldtrip is a fast-casual spot specializing in rice bowls. Created by James Beard Award-winning chef JJ Johnson, Fieldtrip “is a community-based dining experience that celebrates culture through the shared experience of rice,” according to its website.

The counter-service eatery offers five different kinds of bowls, including a crispy chicken bowl with Carolina Gold rice, edamame and barbecue sauce; a veggie bowl with basmati rice, roasted broccoli and cucumber coconut yogurt; and a shrimp bowl with sticky rice, toasted coconut and green curry sauce. Additionally, Fieldtrip offers sides, salads and soft-serve ice cream for dessert. There’s also beer and wine on tap.

Fieldtrip currently holds 4.5 stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Telly D., who reviewed Fieldtrip on July 14, wrote, “Harlem on the rise with healthy food options. Not inexpensive, but excellent food choices and portion control.”

Kushal M. added, “Finally, a cool fast-casual restaurant that has food good enough to match its trendy setup.”

Fieldtrip is open from 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. on Wednesday–Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday and Tuesday.)

Lyn-Genet’s Kitchen

3473 Broadway

PHOTO: XCETERA X./YELP

Lyn-Genet’s Kitchen is a comfort food spot, offering plant-based dishes and more. This new restaurant, which is owned and operated by nutritionist Lyn-Genet Recitas, advertises its menu as “Comfort food for everybody.”

Expect rustic fare like steak with potato leek gratin and Provencal branzino, as well as more contemporary creations like hummus-stuffed avocado and chicken and broccoli stir-fry with zucchini noodles. There are several vegetarian and vegan options, too, such as lentil and mushroom pate, a tandoori veggie burger and Thai vegetable curry. Lyn-Genet’s Kitchen also serves wine, beer and grain-free desserts made in-house. On the weekends, it offers a brunch menu with sweet and savory dishes and complimentary sangria.

The eatery’s current rating of four stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from diners.

Yelper Santia V., who reviewed the business on June 20, wrote, “Lyn-Genet and her namesake restaurant are both equal parts welcoming, interesting and thoughtful.”

Lyn-Genet’s Kitchen is open from 4 p.m.–1 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, noon–1 a.m. on Thursday, noon–2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon–midnight on Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday.)