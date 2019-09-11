



The man convicted in the hit-and-run death of a New Jersey educator is headed to prison for over a decade.

Prosecutors say Freddy Garcia, Jr. has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for causing the death of New Brunswick High School’s vice principal, Tyrone Harrison.

Garcia was accused of illegally street racing in Piscataway on Oct. 6, 2018.

Prosecutors say he lost control of his car and fatally struck Harrison. He then abandoned his vehicle and ran off.

Garcia later falsely reported the car was stolen.

The 21-year-old was charged with aggravated manslaughter, knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, causing death while driving with a suspended license, hindering an investigation, and false reports to a law enforcement officer. He was also issued 12 motor vehicle summonses of varying severity.

Police say tips from the public led to Garcia’s arrest.

“He was a very good man, a caring person, a lovable person,” former student Troy Wilcox said about Harrison last year. “Had a lot of respect here, he got me out of trouble a few times.”

Harrison was 49 years-old.