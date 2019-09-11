



— Police in one New Jersey town are cracking down on illegal soliciting, and the suspects they’re after have a very unique way of getting around.

CBSN New York’s Meg Baker spoke to Howell Police Chief Andrew Kudrick on Wednesday about illegal solicitors going door to door throughout the township.

Baker obtained police body cam footage shows an interaction with representatives from Aptive pest removal.

Over the past month, the town has received dozens of complaints that Aptive solicitors are working without a solicitation permit required by the town, and they are getting around using new technology — battery-operated hoverboards.

FLASHBACK: Charging Hoverboard To Blame For House Fire In New Jersey

Employees of the company were issued summonses but continue to canvass neighborhoods, Baker reported.

When asked what needs to be done to get a permit, Chief Kudrick said, “They have to apply with the township. In order to do that, you just go right up to town hall, they fill out a solicitation permit and with that it gets brought down to the police department. We do a thorough background check on the people and also the company to make sure they are a reputable company and that the people that are going door to door don’t have any type of background that would cause us concern.”

So it’s more about safety?

“Yeah, it is. We want to make sure our residents remain safe,” Kudrick said.

Chief Kudrick reminded residents that they should always ask to see someone’s permit when they knock on your door, and to report any door knocks from the hoverboarding solicitors.

CBSN New York reached out to company, but did not immediately hear back. The cost of a permit in Howell Township is $75.