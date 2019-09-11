



Health officials are urging Americans to check their medicine cabinets – warning that you may be using tainted and poisonous skin cream.

A California woman is now in a coma after suffering mercury poisoning from using a Pond’s-labeled skin cream that was imported from Mexico.

Health officials in Sacramento say dozens of skin creams from Mexico have been seized recently and all of them have tested positive for mercury.

The victim’s son says symptoms started very slowly.

“She had mentioned just numbing in her lips and numbing in her mouth. She had a lot of fatigue, very tired all the time, just wanting to be in bed.”

If you use imported skin cream from Mexico, authorities urge you to stop immediately and bring it to your doctor for testing.

If you’ve been poisoned by mercury, the most common symptoms include:

Difficulty concentrating, memory loss

Nervousness, irritability, anxiety

Depression, insomnia

Headaches

Weight loss, fatigue

To see a full list of the products that have tested positive for mercury, click here.