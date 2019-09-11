From soul music to a tribute concert, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

The Appleseed Cast

The Appleseed Cast have been together for over two decades. Since first starting the band in Kansas, they have released seven albums, including “Illumination Ritual.” Celebrate their illustrious career at Monty Hall on Friday the 13th!

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Monty Hall, 43 Montgomery St.

Price: $12

Price: $12

Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds

For nearly a decade, Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds have been hailed for their explosive brand of modern soul and equally celebrated for their three studio albums and electrifying live performances. They will be joined by The Suitcase Junket.

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 9 p.m.- midnight

Where: White Eagle Hall, 337 Newark Ave.

Price: $22

Price: $22

A Tribute To Ryan

Please join us for a night of rock ‘n’ roll paying tribute to the memory of Low Doses founder Ryan Masterson. Low Doses described themselves as a kinda poppy, kinda sloppy rock ‘n’ roll band from New York and New Jersey. The band released a brilliant single, “Weekend Warrior,” on Hidden Volume Records. They were led by the talent and charm of Ryan Masterson, who passed away earlier this year. Tonight, special guests will be sitting in for the members of Low Doses and performing Ryan’s songs.

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Monty Hall, 43 Montgomery St.

Price: $10

Price: $10