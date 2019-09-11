Comments
The heat’s on today as temperatures soar into the mid and upper 80s and dew points approach 70°. And the better part of the day looks dry, though an isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out late in the day.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will move through tonight. Temperatures will remain on the mild side in the low 70s.
Tomorrow will feature more clouds with a chance of showers. Expect highs closer to normal in the upper 70s.
As for Friday, expect partly sunny skies, breezy conditions and below normal highs in the low 70s.