NEVER FORGETWatch Live Coverage As New York City, Nation Mark 18 Years Since 9/11 Terror Attacks
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather


The heat’s on today as temperatures soar into the mid and upper 80s and dew points approach 70°. And the better part of the day looks dry, though an isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out late in the day.

(Credit: CBS2)

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will move through tonight. Temperatures will remain on the mild side in the low 70s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will feature more clouds with a chance of showers. Expect highs closer to normal in the upper 70s.

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Friday, expect partly sunny skies, breezy conditions and below normal highs in the low 70s.

Comments

Leave a Reply