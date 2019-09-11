



Police have identified the 10-year-old boy killed when a driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into scaffolding near a bus stop in Brooklyn.

Enzo Farachio lived just over a mile from the scene and would have celebrated his 11th birthday later this month.

The boy was waiting at a bus stop on Ocean Avenue near Avenue L in the Midwood section around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday when an SUV lost control and barreled straight in his direction.

“I’m shaking, my heart’s shaking,” witness Naida Sari told CBS2. “Terrible.”

“He [was] waiting for the bus because he [was] going home, I think, he [was] coming from school,” witness Mohammed Hamoud said.

Surveillance video appears to show him looking down at his phone before he was hit.

“I heard noise, very bad noise. Then I came [to the] window. I saw some woman with children. She cried, she said ‘Oh, boy dead, boy dead,’” said Sari.

Farachio was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the 60-year-old driver of the SUV had a medical episode before he lost control. He was not seriously injured, and neither was his 8-year-old passenger.

“You send your kids into school, they don’t come back, this is very very sad,” Hamoud said.

The investigation into the crash continues. So far, no charges have been filed.