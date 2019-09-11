CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Staten Island, West Brighton


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police on Staten Island are looking for three suspects in a bus stop slashing.

It happened last month on Henderson Avenue near Pelton Avenue in the West Brighton section.

The trio approached a 66-year-old man from behind at a bus stop. Then, police say, they punched and slashed the man several times before robbing him.

The suspects got away with about $80.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but was not seriously injured.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply