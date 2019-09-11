Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police on Staten Island are looking for three suspects in a bus stop slashing.
It happened last month on Henderson Avenue near Pelton Avenue in the West Brighton section.
The trio approached a 66-year-old man from behind at a bus stop. Then, police say, they punched and slashed the man several times before robbing him.
The suspects got away with about $80.
The victim was taken to the hospital, but was not seriously injured.
