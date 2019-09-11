NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Officials have issued warning for residents in the Bronx after two residents of a high-rise have reported having Legionnaires’ disease.
The city’s Health Department says it’s evaluating the water systems at the Tracey Towers on West Moshulu Parkway in the Norwood neighborhood after the two cases occurred there within the past year.
They say tenants can still use and drink water except for showering because it could create a mist. Residents are urged to take baths instead.
People at higher risk of getting the disease are being advised to take additional precautions.
On average, the city sees 200 to 500 cases of Legionnaires’ disease reported every year.
People get Legionnaires’ disease by breathing in water vapor containing the bacteria, resulting in flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, or difficulty breathing. Affected people should seek medical attention.