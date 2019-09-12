By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After what turned out to be a gray & dreary afternoon for many spots, conditions will slowly improve this evening and especially overnight. Expect any shower activity to come to an end before midnight as a front moves through. It’ll get cool and breezy with temps area-wide dropping to the 50s.
Tomorrow will be a much prettier day with mostly sunny skies, much lower humidity, and unseasonably cool temps only around 70 in NYC, with 60s north & west…feeling more and more like fall!
The weekend ahead features a split forecast: more clouds Saturday with a late day shower risk with pleasant temps in the mid 70s. Sunday will be brighter and warmer with temps surging into the low & mid 80s…proof that we’re technically still in summer. Have a good night!