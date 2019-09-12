Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A construction worker has died after his equipment was struck by a truck early this morning in Queens.
Police said the 59-year-old man was in a cherry picker fixing a streetlight around 2:45 a.m. near Goldsmith Street and Grand Avenue in Elmhurst.
A box truck slammed into the van that was holding the bucket, causing the worker to fall.
He was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where he later died.
Police said the 56-year-old driver of the box truck stayed on the scene.
