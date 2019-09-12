RAMAPO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) – A driver was injured after colliding with a bear Thursday in Rockland County.

Police in Ramapo released images of the damage after the car slammed into the animal after it darted into the road.

The driver’s front end took a beating in the crash on Route 202.

Police say the accident happened just before 8 a.m. between Grandview Avenue and Kimmissy Court.

Although the car bumper was smashed, authorities say the bear survived and wandered back into the woods after the accident.

The driver was injured but police say those injuries were not serious.

Officers would not able to find the bear again after the crash to check on its condition.

New York just entered the part of the year where the local bear population becomes a concern.

State environmental officials say early bear season started Saturday and runs through Sept. 22 in southeastern New York. Early black bear seasons will open next weekend in northern New York and run through Oct. 18.

Early bear hunting season is a tool for wildlife managers to control bear populations.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)