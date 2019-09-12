



Vaping has been around for years, but we’re just now learning the harmful impact of the health epidemic that’s affecting so many teenagers.

“A lot of people think vaping is wonderful. It’s really not wonderful,” the president said Wednesday. “We’re going to have to do something about it.”

Vaping has led to at least six deaths and hundreds of lung problems, leading to calls for stronger regulations.

Now, the FDA is taking aim at flavored options, like Pink Burst and Blue Slushie, that are most attractive to teenagers.

“These products should not be available in establishments where children can easily get them,” said U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

Vaping Facts Versus Fiction: Nicotine, THC And The New Mystery Illness

The manager at Liberty Smoke Shop on 10th Avenue near 48th Street told CBS2 most of his customers vape to help them quit smoking cigarettes. He said e-cigarettes are not sold to anyone under 21 years old, and plans to take flavored options off the shelves could cut 30 to 40 percent of business.

“A lot of people love the flavor. At the moment, it’s really popular,” Saleem Akhter said.

The American Vaping Association says the ban “will remove life changing options from the market that have been used by several million American adults to quit smoking.”

Tobacco flavored options targeting those who are trying to quit will still be available. JUUL, the biggest e-cigarette company, says those are the customers it’s trying to target.

“I’m sorry that their kids are using the product. We never intended for our product to be used by them,” JUUL Lab CEO Kevin Burns told CBS This Morning.

But kids are vaping at alarming rates. Studies show 80% of teens say they decided to vape because if came in flavors they like.

Once the FDA guidelines are in place, companies will be able to apply for exemptions. But those companies would have to prove there’s a public health benefit.

President Trump says the issue is personal, especially for the first lady, because their son Barron is in the targeted age group.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new requirements that include placing warning signs in vape and smoke shops. He’s also going after companies that add certain harmful chemicals to their products.

In New Jersey, the Senate president is proposing eventually banning all vaping products.