



The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos is due in court to face a new charge.

The mother of five disappeared after dropping her kids off at school on May 24 in New Canaan.

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, has maintained his innocence. Last week, he and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were charged for a second time with evidence tampering.

Police believe Jennifer Dulos was the victim of a “serious physical assault” based on blood stains found in the garage of her New Canaan home. A 38-page warrant says a bloodlike substance containing her DNA was found in truck Fotis Dulos borrowed the day she vanished.

Five days later, investigators say Fotis Dulos had the truck cleaned. When police asked Troconis why they had it cleaned, she allegedly said, “You showed me the picture of the blood in the doors. It’s because the body of Jennifer at some point was in there.”

Surveillance video captured Jennifer Dulos’s SUV leaving the home the day she went missing, and police believe Fotis Dulos was driving it with her body inside.

Web Extra: Read The Full Arrest Warrant (.pdf)

The attorney representing her mother, Gloria Farber, says the family no longer believes she is alive.

“I would say without a doubt it’s our client’s belief that Jennifer is dead. It certainly is my belief,” said Richard Weinstein. “It is certainly the belief of all of her friends and all the people that knew Jennifer. And only wish that they could find a way to resolve this awful situation.”

He also said Farber has decided to foreclose on the house where Fotis Dulos has been living, because he’s not making the mortgage payments.

“It’s an exhausting fight. I love my children. That’s about it,” Fotis Dulos told reporters.

Both Dulos and Troconis pleaded not guilty and were released on bail.

Connecticut State Police say there is more evidence that has not yet been released in the case.