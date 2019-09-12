



A New Jersey mother is appealing for stricter regulations for scooters after she and her baby were hit by one.

That mother wants the city of Hoboken to take action on electric scooters and riders who won’t follow the rules of the road.

Scooters are a quick getaway, but maybe too quick.

Hoboken residents say those riding the electric vehicles since the city rolled them out ignore the rules – weaving in and out of traffic, riding on the sidewalk, and much worse.

A local mom – Katie Cohen tweeted the mayor saying “my three month old and I were struck by an @ojoelectric scooter yesterday.”

The OjO scooters are bulky blue vehicles you can ride standing up or sitting down.

“I screamed as he rammed into the stroller, which rammed into my right leg. The stroller was tilted on its side. My baby was screaming bloody murder,” Cohen said on social media.

Hoboken’s mayor says because of this and other reported incidents the city is ending its contract with OjO but will continue with the smaller Lime scooters.

The new mom says no matter the scooter, you have to watch your back.

CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke to local parents who say the electric vehicles are dangerous because many of the riders don’t know they’re doing, bumping into people, and not following the traffic laws.

Others said they like the green form of transportation.

“I think it’s smart and good for environment… You have to be mindful of what you are doing at all times,” Jersey City resident Daryl argued.

The mayor says the city is increasing enforcement of scooter rules.

If you are caught on the sidewalk, the first offense is a $250 citation – and it increases from there.

The pilot program with lime ends in November and then the city will re-evaluate keeping them. For now Lime has also agreed to help fund new bike lanes in the city.