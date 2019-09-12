



The NYPD says a man was found bound and beaten in the basement of a Bronx deli and now the hunt is on for his alleged kidnappers.

Authorities tell CBS2 officers were chasing two suspects into the deli on Bussing Avenue early Wednesday morning.

When an employee let the officers into the store’s basement, they stumbled upon a 49-year-old man who told police he had been in that basement for three days.

Investigators say the kidnapping victim was allegedly thrown into a car on East 234 Street and White Plains Road by four suspects back on Sept. 7.

The man – who police say has a long criminal record and has been arrested for “everything” – was then allegedly taken to that Bronx deli, tied up, and beaten by the suspects.

The NYPD arrested 49-year-old Orinthia Gifford and charged her with kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, criminal possession of a weapon, and harassment.

That store worker who let officers into the basement is now on the run.

The NYPD identified the worker-turned-kidnapping suspect as 35-year-old Richard Millwood.

Police are also still looking for the two suspects they were initially chasing into the deli when they made the startling discovery.

Anyone with photos or videos taken before, during or after the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.