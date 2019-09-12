



— The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos appeared in court Thursday to face a new charge in the case.

Fotis Dulos was arrested last week on a second charge of tampering with evidence, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

The appearance also marked the second time Fotis Dulos has pleaded not guilty.

He did so back in June for allegedly hiding evidence stained with his missing wife’s blood. On Thursday, he pleaded not guilty for allegedly hiding additional evidence by cleaning a pickup truck he borrowed from an employee.

Norm Pettis, Fotis Dulos’ lawyer, complained that the new charges are an effort to “wear down our will.”

Web Extra: Read The Full Arrest Warrant (.pdf)

The latest arrest warrant spells out what investigators believe happened on May 24, the day Jennifer Dulos vanished. A surveillance camera showed her pulling up to her New Canaan rental home after dropping her five children at school.

“(Fotis) Dulos is believed to have been lying in wait at 69 Welles Lane for his wife to return home,” the warrant says.

Police said Jennifer Dulos was the victim of a “serious physical assault” based on blood stains and spatter found in the garage.

According to the warrant, “The crime and the cleanup are believed to have occurred between 8:05 a.m. and 10:25 a.m.”

That’s when surveillance images show Jennifer Dulos’ SUV leaving the home. Police believe her husband was driving it with her body inside.

The warrant also states Fotis Dulos borrowed a truck from an employee to travel to and from New Canaan. That employee told police Fotis Dulos insisted he swap out the truck’s seats.

The warrant says a “blood-like substance” was found in the truck, and when police asked Fotis Dulos’ girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, why they had the truck cleaned she allegedly answered, “You showed me the picture of the blood in the door. It’s because the body of Jennifer at some point was in there.”

“We’re well beyond tired listening to what the state police believe,” Pettis said. “You don’t see Fotis in the car. They believe he lay in wait, no proof. They believe he was in the van, no proof. It’s easy to clutter up a warrant with allegations.”

Fotis Dulos is facing serious felony charges and now possible eviction, as Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber, owns the mansion he’s been living him and wants him out.

Connecticut State Police said there is more evidence that has not yet been released in the case.