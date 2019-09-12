Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After yesterday’s sunny and hot weather, today is more of a transition day across the area. A cold front will gradually move through, making temps a bit tricky.
Out the door, its muggy with a lot of clouds. Some scattered showers and storms are out there. There’s a chance of showers really at any time today. By no means a washout, but keep the umbrellas handy.
Highs this afternoon will range from the 60s far north to another day in the mid to upper 80s down south as the front separates the humid southwest flow from a cooler wind out of the northeast. Expect around 77 in NYC.
By this evening, its starting to feel more comfortable and Friday is looking nice! Temps in the low 70s with a refreshing breeze. The humidity does creep back up though into the weekend.