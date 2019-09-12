Comments
Showers and isolated storms swing through this afternoon, but primarily to the west. And there may be enough energy out there for a strong storm that could bring some gusty winds and heavy rain along with it, so be on the lookout. Outside of that, expect cooler temperatures with highs only in the upper 70s.
Expect leftover showers and drizzle this evening with more clearing overnight. It will be a bit cooler, as well, with temperatures falling to around 60°.
Tomorrow’s looking much better with sunshine, low humidity and breezy conditions. Highs will be below normal in the low 70s.
As for Saturday, expect more in the way of cloud cover with a chance of showers.