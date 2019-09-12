Comments
GOSHEN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There has been another suicide involving the NYPD.
This time, a former officer has taken his own life at his home in Orange County.
The Sergeants Benevolent Association says retired Sgt. Jose “Joey” Pabon shot and killed himself Wednesday at his home in Goshen.
Pabon’s wife reportedly discovered his body inside a shed on their property. He did not leave behind any note.
The veteran officer was 49 years-old. He retired from the department just four years ago from the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau.
Pabon is the 10th active or retired officer to commit suicide this year.
The NYPD has listed the following resources for officers in need of help.
NYPD-SPECIFIC:
- Employee Assistance Unit: 646-610-6730
- Chaplains Unit: 212-473-2363
- POPPA (independent from the NYPD): 888-267-7267
OUTSIDE OPTIONS:
- NYC WELL: Text, call, & chat www.nyc.gov/nycwell
- Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (8255)
- Crisis Text Line: Law enforcement officers can text BLUE to 741741 (non-law enforcement can text TALK to 741741)
- Call 911 for emergencies