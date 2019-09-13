



As New York and the nation gathered to remember the anniversary of 9/11 – a tiny miracle took place in Tennessee that left a newborn baby’s parents marveling at a shocking coincidence.

Their daughter wasn’t just born on Sept. 11, she was born at 9:11 p.m. and came into the world weighing 9 pounds and 11 ounces.

According to CBS-affiliate WREG, proud parents Cametrione and Justin Brown welcomed baby Christina on Wednesday night at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown.

Amazing! Baby Christina was born on 9/11 at 9:11 p.m. weighing 9 lbs 11 oz. Her proud parents say while her birth is on a tragic day she represents the miracles in the world. A nurse w/35+ yrs experience says she’s never witnessed a DOB, weight & birth time all the same! pic.twitter.com/sG914KB11C — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) September 12, 2019

Christina’s mother was scheduled for a C-Section just before 9 p.m. and the rest was history.

Time was just rolling,” Justin Brown told WREG. “Then all of a sudden, we heard the ‘wah!’ and next thing you know, they called it 9:11 and then they got on the table and they were like, ‘Oh my gosh! She weighs 9/11!'”

The parents said even their doctors were shocked by the 9/11 connection.

“Oh, I’ve never seen it in 38 years,” patient care coordinator Rachel Laughlin said. “It’s very rare but very special. It just makes her an even more special little girl than she already is.”

For now, baby Christina is in the hospital’s NICU getting some extra oxygen after having minor lung issues.

Her parents said she’s expected to be OK and they can’t wait for their future together.

The amazing coincidences didn’t end in Tennessee on that emotional day.

MORE: Mets Score 9 Runs On 11 Hits In Emotional Victory On 9/11 Anniversary

Hours later at New York’s Citi Field, the Mets would finish off a 9-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

New York would score 9 runs on 11 hits in a stunning event that left many baseball fans in awe that night.

“A little destiny there for the day, that was pretty cool,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway said that night.

Destiny? Fate? Coincidence?

Whatever you call it, there was certainly some magic in the air on Sept. 11, 2019.