NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – NXIVM leader Keith Raniere is due to appear in Brooklyn federal court.
Raniere was convicted in June on charges that included racketeering, sex trafficking and sexual exploitation of a child.
Prosecutors say while NXIVM was billed as a self-help group, it was really a sex cult set up like a pyramid scheme.
Friday’s hearing is to determine if there may have been a conflict of interest within Raniere’s legal team.
Raniere is due back in court for sentencing on Sept. 25.