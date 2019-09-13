CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)NXIVM leader Keith Raniere is due to appear in Brooklyn federal court.

Raniere was convicted in June on charges that included racketeering, sex trafficking and sexual exploitation of a child.

Prosecutors say while NXIVM was billed as a self-help group, it was really a sex cult set up like a pyramid scheme.

NXIVM AT-A-GLANCE

Friday’s hearing is to determine if there may have been a conflict of interest within Raniere’s legal team.

Raniere is due back in court for sentencing on Sept. 25.

