NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Major repair work will shut down the L train this weekend.
The MTA says all service in Manhattan through Broadway Junction in Brooklyn will be suspended.
The shutdown starts on Friday night at 10:45 p.m. and lasts until Monday at 5 a.m.
Riders will need to take the M and G lines, and the MTA says there will be free shuttle buses and additional M14 select bus service in Manhattan.
The shutdown will allow crews to begin installing an escalator at Union Square.
The original MTA plan called for a full L train shutdown for 15 months, but engineers found a way to keep the line open during renovations with reduced service on nights and weekends.