



Infertility is a scary and almost taboo subject for many adults. Israel’s Mierav Zur looks to break down the stigma of battling infertility with her one-woman show Inconceivable. Through her show, Zur tells her real life story of dealing with infertility. Using theatre and comedy as an outlet to tell her friends about her battle, Zur soon realized that many more could benefit from hearing her share her story.

CBS Local’s Matt Weiss spoke to Zur about her role in moving the discussion about infertility forward, what it’s like being so open on stage and what she hopes people will take away from her performance (other than what they brought in their pockets).

MW: Hi Meirav! So your one-woman show Inconceivable is coming to the 2019 United Solo Theatre Festival in New York On September 22nd. Can you preview the show a little for anyone who may not have heard of it yet?

MZ: The show is a true-story infertility journey comedy. It’s basically my real experiences with infertility, told using different characters, songs, props, and lots of humor.

MW: Inconceivable had its U.S. debut last October and now it’s coming back to America, what has this meant to you to have your show be received so well?

MZ: It means so much. I never spoke about my fertility experiences with anyone, other than my husband, and when I finally decided to tell a few of my close friends, I did it the only way I knew how, using theatre and comedy. I thought it would be a one-time thing, but their reactions made me see there was something other than me telling a story. People started to open up and talk openly about these things nobody really talks about, and there was this sense of connection. That’s what propelled me to create a whole show, and at every performance I see how it impacts the audience in different ways.

So having this show become a tool for discussion and even therapy for such a loaded and taboo topic is really validating and empowering.

MW: Was it difficult for you to be so open with audiences in telling your real story?

MZ: Yes. It’s a very personal story that I never spoke about with anyone, so I feel very exposed and vulnerable. But hearing the laughter during the show and positive post-show response from the audience are huge motivators, and that’s what propels me to get this show out to more people.

MW: Why did you think it was important to get this message out there?

MZ; I think infertility is all-consuming and can be very alienating. People who experience it can’t really explain it, and people who are “outside” of infertility can’t really understand it. So I think the show, it’s format, and the comedy help bridge that gap.

Having this taboo smashed can help people better deal with what they’re experiencing, it could help people better understand and relate to loved ones experiencing it, and it could even lead to better healthcare in that field, or others, overall.

MW: What do you want people to take away from this show?

MZ: Empathy, awareness, and their personal items [laughs]. But seriously, everyone is going through or dealing with something. People tend to forget that, and if we were more aware of that we could be kinder and more understanding of one another.

MW: Well thank you so much for taking the time to speak with me today Meirav and all the best with the show and moving forward!

MZ: Thanks Matt!

Inconceivable comes to New York as part of the United Solo Theatre Festival On Sunday, September 22nd at 6:00PM. You can purchase tickets on line at unitedsolo.org.