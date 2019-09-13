



– The MTA is hiring 500 new transit police officers.

The agency says the move is aimed at cracking down on violence and fare evasion on subways and busses.

Previously the MTA has said it is losing hundreds of millions of dollars from people choosing not to pay the fare.

The new officers will replace NYPD and bridge and tunnel officers who were re-assigned over the summer to improve safety on mass transit.

The move will be paid for in part with $40 million that was provided by Manhattan district attorney Cy Vance.

Union officials say assaults on subway workers are up nearly 40% from last year.

READ: New York Inspector General Report On Fare Evasion & MTA Reply</a.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded in June after another unprovoked attack on an MTA worker.

“Public employees must be protected at work and these attacks must stop,” he said.

Surveillance video appears to show a man in a red and black track suit walking away from the 1 train platform in the 145th street station, only to turn around and punch a cleaner with the MTA in the face before leaving. Police said the attack at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday was unprovoked.

MTA Update On Transit Performance



“I’ve seen the video. I was disgusted by it. It’s appalling,” NYC Transit Authority President Andy Byford said. “There are far too many attacks on transit workers. Again, decent people that are just doing their jobs.”