We’ll see mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a breeze off the water. Expect highs to be a little below normal at around 70°.

Clouds return tonight, but we remain dry. Expect temperatures to dip into the low 60s overnight.

A mostly cloudy day is expected tomorrow with temperatures running a few degrees warmer. And there could be an isolated shower during the day, but it looks like the bulk of the activity holds off until the nighttime hours.

As for Sunday, early showers will give way to sun. It will be warmer, as well, with highs in the low 80s.

