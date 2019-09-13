Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City health officials have confirmed the summer’s first human cases of West Nile Virus.
Four people tested positive for the mosquito-borne illness.
Two cases were reported in Queens, one in Brooklyn and one on Staten Island.
Last year, 36 New Yorkers were diagnosed with the virus.
The health department says it continues to spray parts of the city where mosquitoes are prevalent.