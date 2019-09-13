NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There has been another disturbing incident involving a member of the public allegedly targeting police officers.

Authorities say someone used a brick to smash the windshield of an NYPD vehicle while officers were responding to a call inside a NYCHA building in Queens.

The Police Benevolent Association tweeted a photograph of the damage Friday.

The pictures speak for themselves. Cops were responding to a call inside a NYCHA building in the @NYPD100Pct, came out to find this airmail. No injuries this time, fortunately. pic.twitter.com/LCJOJQYpjm — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) September 13, 2019

The union says the officers were answering a call inside a building in Far Rockaway and came out to find their cruiser damaged.

The front windshield was badly broken with the brick still sitting on the vehicle.

Luckily, no one was injured.