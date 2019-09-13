(CBS Local)– Connecticut native and NYU alumna Ryan Michelle Bathe is back in New York this week with a brand new show.

The wife of actor Sterling K. Brown is one of the stars of BET Plus’s reboot of the 1996 movie “The First Wives Club.”

The show will be called “First Wives Club” and it drops September 19.

“First Wives Club was such an iconic movie and such an important movie,” said Bathe in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “It feels like a passing of the baton and not a reboot. It feels like this is a story that should’ve gotten even more time to tell. We are going to delve even further into these stories with these women. If you’ve seen the movie it becomes a part of your DNA and then we brought these specific characters to life.”

Bathe has been on shows like “How I Met Your Mother,” “Boston Legal,” and “This Is Us” with her husband Brown. While there have been significant advances for black women in the industry, Bathe believes more can still be done.

“It was not that long ago that agents and managers would sit me down and say we just don’t know what to do with you,” said Bathe. “Or we know what we kind of can do, but don’t get your hopes up. Being black, the sky was not the limit. Now, it is. I really count streaming platforms as part of that. The things that were said to me you could never say and they should not have been said. I was on a TV show and it was in the actual contract that they were not going to do my hair. I had to come to set camera ready with my hair done.”