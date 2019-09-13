Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A building façade collapsed this morning in Manhattan, crashing through scaffolding and onto a sidewalk below.
It happened around 9:50 a.m. on Park Ave South near 21st Street in Gramercy Park.
CBS2’s Nick Caloway spoke with a woman who was walking home from the supermarket when she came across the accident.
“All of a sudden, you heard a loud noise and a loud boom. And it was just dust flying. It was from up here,” witness Denise Hamilton said. “There was two guys that was parked here in a car – in a van, rather – and they basically stated that this thing came down.”
Fire officials said no one was hurt.
The Department of Buildings is now investigating.