NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A remembrance was held Friday for a 3-year-old Manhattan boy who died after an allergic reaction at daycare.
Elijah Silvera’s parents and lawmakers gathered in Hamilton Heights where a tree has been planted in his memory.
In 2017, Elijah was given a grilled cheese sandwich at daycare, despite the staff being told he had a severe dairy allergy.
On Thursday, Gov. Cuomo signed “Elijah’s Law” which requires daycare programs to follow guidelines for preventing and responding to food allergies.
“It shouldn’t take tragedy to create change… I really wanted to make sure that no parent has to worry about putting their child in a facility that’s not safe for them,” Ondina Silvera, Elijah’s mother said.