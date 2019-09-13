NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A sword-wielding emotionally disturbed man is in custody after causing a scare inside the Empire State Building.
Authorities say the suspect was on the 79th floor – on the iconic Midtown building’s observation deck – when he took out the deadly weapon and threatened to harm himself around 4 p.m.
Police say the man in his 30’s did not point the sword at anyone else or threaten other people inside the Empire State Building.
Officers were able to safely arrest the man and then took him to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation.
A spokesperson for the Empire State Building told CBS2, “earlier today there was an incident which was resolved without any interruption of observatory operations or impact to any guests.”
It’s unclear how the man was able to get a sword into the building.