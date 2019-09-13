NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A tractor trailer driver left a trail of destruction behind in Queens Thursday.
A fire hydrant was knocked out of the ground and a car seriously damaged.
Witnesses say the driver sideswiped the car while trying to make a turn on a residential street in Jackson Heights.
The car’s entire left side was mangled by the reckless truck; leaving deep scratches and even holes in its side.
“I heard a lot of people yelling going ‘wait, wait, wait.’ So I look out the window and there was a huge truck that was way too big. It just didn’t belong on this street,” Amanda Hopkinson told CBS2.
The Department of Transportation says truck drivers are allowed to go down streets not on designated routes, as long as it’s on the way to their destination.
The driver of the destroyed car reportedly exchanged insurance information with the trucker, but did not file a police report.