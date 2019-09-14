Comments
HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey corrections officer has been arrested for allegedly providing contraband to an inmate.
The Bergen County prosecutor’s office says 28-year-old Jessica Stec, of Elmwood Park, was employed as a Bergen County sheriff’s office correction officer at the Bergen County Jail.
The prosecutor’s office began an investigation Monday after the sheriff’s office received complaints about Stec’s conduct.
Investigators found evidence that Stec had “obstructed a governmental function” and provided contraband to an inmate.
Stec was suspended from duty Friday.
Officials did not say what the contraband was, but she has been charged with one count of “implements for escape; other contraband.” She was also charged with obstructing administration of law or other governmental function.
Stec is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10.