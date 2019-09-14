SOUTH HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Franciscan friar stole the show at a high school football game – showing off some fancy footwork that thrilled a Long Island crowd.

Brother David Migliorino is the new principal at St. Anthony’s High School in South Huntington.

The longtime Franciscan Brother had just arrived in New York after spending over 20 years at Missouri’s Notre Dame Regional High School.

It didn’t take Brother David long to win over his new students.

St. Anthony’s shared video with CBS2 of their new principal — in his ultra-cool sunglasses — joining the school’s cheerleaders at the freshman football game Friday.

Migliorino proved one thing for sure – this friar can dance! Watch him here:

Brother David is a New York native and a member of the General Council of the Franciscan Brothers of Brooklyn after joining the order over 40 years ago.

“When I met the brothers in college, I remember coming home from college and saying, ‘I want to be a monk.’ My parents said, ‘That really wasn’t part of the plan.’ But it was the right thing,” Migliorino told the Southeast Missourian back in 2013.

It’s safe to say this is one monk that can still cut a rug.

St. Anthony’s won the game against Chaminade 21-7, so maybe Brother David also brought his new school some luck!