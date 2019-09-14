DIX HILLS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police on Long Island are looking for a gunman after bullets struck two homes, nearly missing the residents inside.

Police say around 7 a.m. shots were fired at the two houses on Woodedge Drive in Dix Hills.

One bullet flew directly into each home.

One family told CBS2 they were asleep at the time, but when they woke up cops were outside looking at bullet hole in the back of their house.

That bullet landed in their dishwasher.

“Cops looked and bingo there it was… It’s disconcerting. Lived here for 40 years, nothing like this has ever happened before,” the homeowner said.

Police don’t think the homes were targeted, telling CBS2 the shots appear to have been fired from the Northern State Parkway – which is right behind the homes.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt in the incident.