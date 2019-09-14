CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A judge accused of breaking into his neighbor’s home to steal women’s underwear pleaded guilty to attempted burglary Friday.
The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office says 50-year-old Robert Cicale unlawfully entered his neighbor’s home on Donna Place in East Islip on March 29, 2018.
When Cicale realized a female resident was home, he ran off.
Police officers were sent to the home and apprehended Cicale a few blocks away. Upon his arrest, officers found several pairs of women’s underwear in Cicale’s suit jacket and raincoat.
Officials say Cicale admitted he had entered the home multiple times in the past and stolen underwear from a hamper. He also admitted he had entered the home that day with the intention to steal more underwear, but he left when he heard someone in the house.
Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 15. The district attorney’s office says Cicale is expected to be sentenced to five years of probation with sex offender conditions.
Cicale is a Suffolk County District Court judge. He is currently suspended.