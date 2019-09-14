Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Newark Public Safety officials are trying to identify a man accused of committing lewd acts in front of children.
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Newark Public Safety officials are trying to identify a man accused of committing lewd acts in front of children.
The incident happened on Sept. 4 around 8:30 a.m.
According to the Newark Department of Public Safety, someone called police and said a man was exposing and touching himself in public at Bergen Street and 17th Avenue. The caller said children were present at the time of the incident.
The suspect fled the scene. He is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall with a slim build and dark complexion. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a khaki jacket, a purple baseball cap and black-and-white sneakers.
Police ask anyone who recognizes the suspect or anyone who has information regarding this incident to call 1-877-695-8477 or 1-877-695-4867. Anonymous tips can also be left online at newarkpdonline.org.