NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of immigration policy protesters have been arrested at a demonstration outside a Microsoft store in New York City.

Police say they took 76 people into custody Saturday after they blocked traffic near the company’s Fifth Avenue store in Midtown Manhattan.

The protesters criticized Microsoft for doing business with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

They decried what they claimed is the agency’s racist campaign against immigrants and asylum seekers.

A Microsoft spokeswoman says the company closed the store for the rest of the day.

The protest comes amid mounting criticism of companies working with ICE.

Saturday’s march and sit-in was organized by a coalition called Close the Camps NYC.

